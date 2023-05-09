Eurovision 2023: Will you be watching?
- Published
- comments
The countdown is on! It's almost time for the Eurovision Song Contest!
That's right Eurovision fans, the world's biggest international song competition is back, and this year it will be held in the city of Liverpool, here in the UK!
This year's semi finals will take place on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, with the grand final on Saturday 13 May.
Thirty seven countries will be competing and more than 160 million people from around the world are expected to watch!
For the first time in the history of the competition viewers outside of Eurovision countries will be able to join in and vote for their favourite acts.
Will you be watching it? Let us know in the comments below!
Ukrainian folk band Kalush Orchestra won the competition last year in the Italian city of Turin, with their song Stefania, and UK's Sam Ryder finished in second place, with his song Space Man.
Usually the winning country hosts the next competition. However, because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - which organises the contest - invited the UK to host on Ukraine's behalf.
The competition organisers say this year's show will be a celebration of Ukraine.
We want to know if you'll be watching Eurovision this year?
Will you be watching at home, or heading out to a fanzone or a party?
Will you be dressing up or eating some tasty European snacks to celebrate?
Or are you not a fan of the singing competition? Let us know below!