Everton out of relegation zone after beating Brighton 5-1

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Dwight McNeil scored two goals in the stunning win

Everton have managed to climb out of the relegation zone and give their hopes of staying in the Premier League a boost with a huge win over Brighton.

They beat Brighton 5-1, with the first of the goals coming after just 34 seconds.

The Merseyside club had gone on a run of seven games without a win before the match.

Sean Dysche, Everton's manager, knows the job isn't done yet saying the team are "feeling the feel-good factor. But it's only another step".

How did Everton get out of the relegation zone?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the opening goal in just 34 seconds

Everton went into the game second from bottom in the table and the last time they played Brighton in January, the score was almost the exact opposite - with the Seagulls winning 4-1.

But after 35 minutes Everton were three goals ahead, two of those came from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

They added a fourth in the second half before Brighton eventually scored, but the Toffees had the last word as Dwight McNeil made it 5-1 in the 96th minute.

That fifth goal meant that Everton had scored 16% of their goals this season in that one match!

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Everton's win over Brighton helped them climb out of the relegation zone

How many games are left in the Premier League?

There are 38 rounds in the Premier League and we are now 35 rounds in, however some teams haven't played all of their fixtures yet.

Everton have played 35 and currently sit just outside the relegation zone with 32 points.

They are fighting to stay in the top table of English football for the second consecutive year, something their former manager Frank Lampard battled with prior to being sacked.