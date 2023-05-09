King Charles III: Official pictures from Coronation released
Official pictures of King Charles III and members of the working Royal Family have been released.
The images were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room and Green Drawing Room shortly after the coronation ceremony.
The photographer has previously taken the official wedding pictures for Charles and Camilla in 2005, and for Prince William and Kate in 2011.
The photos include individual pictures of the King and Queen, as well as a shot of them together, and one of them with 10 of the most senior working royals.
King Charles said he wanted to express his "most sincere and heartfelt thanks" to all those who helped to make the Coronation weekend "such a special occasion".
"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift." he said
He also said that he and his wife would now once more dedicate their lives to "serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth".
Who is in the Royal Family group picture?
From left to right, the people in the picture are:
- Prince Edward - Duke of Kent
- Birgitte - Duchess of Gloucester
- Prince Richard - Duke of Gloucester
- Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence - husband of Anne - the Princess Royal
- Anne - Princess Royal (King Charles's sister)
- King Charles III
- Queen Camilla
- William - Prince of Wales (King Charles's son)
- Catherine - Princess of Wales
- Sophie - Duchess of Edinburgh
- Princess Alexandra - the Honourable Lady Ogilvy
- Prince Edward - Duke of Edinburgh (King Charles's brother)
