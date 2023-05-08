Covid-19: Global health emergency is over but people should remain cautious say WHO
- Published
- comments
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency.
The announcement on Saturday came three years after the rapid spread of coronavirus prompted the WHO to put its highest level of alert in place.
However, the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that everyone should still be careful, as there is still a risk of new variants of Covid-19 developing.
He has warned that Covid's status can be brought back up to the highest level of alert at any time.
What has the WHO said?
The WHO Emergency Committee met on Thursday to discuss the pandemic, and it was recommended they end the "public health emergency of international concern".
Dr Tedros accepted this advice and said: "It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency."
He added that the decision had been considered carefully for some time and was made after carefully analysing lots of data.
But he wanted to make clear that the danger was not over, and that the status can be brought back up again if global cases start to rise once more.
"The worst thing any country can do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that Covid-19 is nothing to worry about," Dr Tedros said.
The Covid story so far
Coronavirus was a new flu-like virus spreading around the world, that made lots of people very sick - more than 765 million confirmed Covid infections have been recorded worldwide and Dr Tedros said that it's likely caused 20 million deaths, although the official estimate is seven million.
The World Health Organization first declared Covid-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in January 2020.
They did this so that countries across the world would coordinate their responses to help tackle the virus.
Covid-19 was later called a pandemic on 11 March 2020.
When this happened, lots of countries - including the UK - introduced strict measures such as lockdowns and mandatory mask-wearing to stop it from spreading.
Businesses such as restaurants and cinemas had to close, which meant lots of people lost work. In the UK, furlough was introduced, which meant people who couldn't work were temporarily given money by the government.
New vaccines were created and given to people to help protect them from Covid-19 - according to the WHO, 13 billion doses have been given worldwide.
People received multiple doses, as new variants of Covid-19 meant people needed more protection.
What's a variant?
- Viruses are made up of different genetic sequences, like humans
- They can adapt these sequences very rapidly, which is called a mutation, and viruses containing these mutations are called new variants
- Variants are similar to the original illness, but will have at least one change - for example, the omicron variant of coronavirus was more easily spread between people
Over time, these measures meant fewer people were getting infected with coronavirus.
Now, the WHO say it's up to individual countries to decide how they deal with Covid-19.
Th UK and other countries such as the US have already talked about "living with the virus" and have got rid of most of the rules to prevent it spreading, such as social distancing.
The UK NHS COVID app was switched off in April 2023 and will be discontinued completely on 16 May.