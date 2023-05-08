King Charles's coronation: Sunday night's concert in pictures

King Charles's coronation: Sunday night's concert in picturesPublished1 hour agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, The concert was held at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.Image source, ReutersImage caption, People from up and down the country made the journey to Windsor Castle to watch the performance, and lots got into the royal spirit of things!Image source, Kin CheungImage caption, There was a public ballot to decide who would get to attend, and in the end 20,000 people got tickets for it.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Members of the Royal Family, including of course the new King and Queen watched the concert. They were joined by lots of special guests, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.Image source, Kin CheungImage caption, Prince William made a speech, thanking his dad for his years of service. He said that the late Queen Elizabeth II would be watching over them all fondly, and that "Pa, we are all so proud of you".Image source, Kin CheungImage caption, The concert was full of A-list performances - Olly Murs was among them, singing one of his biggest hits 'Dance With Me Tonight'.Image source, ReutersImage caption, And Katy Perry brought the fireworks - quite literally, performing her song of the same name, as well as 'Roar', and the crowd got on their feet to dance along.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, The Princess of Wales joined in the festivities with her and Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, who has just turned five, stayed at home after his busy day at the Coronation on Saturday.Image source, Kin CheungImage caption, The evening also included a light display that used flying drones to project images in the sky.Image source, Kin CheungImage caption, The drones formed together to create different animals and moments in nature, as Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel performed a cover of 'Don't You Forget About Me' by Simple Minds.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, It has certainly been a busy weekend for the new King and Queen, but the coronation celebrations don't stop there - on Monday it's the turn of 'The Big Help Out', which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and support their local areas.More on this storyKing Charles III coronation: What happened on the day?21 hours agoWhat does a king do?2 days agoThe King's life so far in pictures15 September 2022