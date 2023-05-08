Link to newsround

King Charles's coronation: Sunday night's concert in pictures

Windsor castle stage for coronation concertPA Media
The concert was held at Windsor Castle, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.
Boy dressed as a king outside Windsor castleReuters
People from up and down the country made the journey to Windsor Castle to watch the performance, and lots got into the royal spirit of things!
Kin Cheung
There was a public ballot to decide who would get to attend, and in the end 20,000 people got tickets for it.
PA Media
Members of the Royal Family, including of course the new King and Queen watched the concert. They were joined by lots of special guests, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Kin Cheung
Prince William made a speech, thanking his dad for his years of service. He said that the late Queen Elizabeth II would be watching over them all fondly, and that "Pa, we are all so proud of you".
Kin Cheung
The concert was full of A-list performances - Olly Murs was among them, singing one of his biggest hits 'Dance With Me Tonight'.
Reuters
And Katy Perry brought the fireworks - quite literally, performing her song of the same name, as well as 'Roar', and the crowd got on their feet to dance along.
PA Media
The Princess of Wales joined in the festivities with her and Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, who has just turned five, stayed at home after his busy day at the Coronation on Saturday.
Kin Cheung
The evening also included a light display that used flying drones to project images in the sky.
Kin Cheung
The drones formed together to create different animals and moments in nature, as Alexis Ffrench and Zak Abel performed a cover of 'Don't You Forget About Me' by Simple Minds.
PA Media
It has certainly been a busy weekend for the new King and Queen, but the coronation celebrations don't stop there - on Monday it's the turn of 'The Big Help Out', which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and support their local areas.

