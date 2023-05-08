Link to newsround

King Charles III's coronation: Pets dress up for occasion

Winston the dachshundWill Clappison
If you were watching the coronation parade you may well have spotted members of the King's Guard wearing their famous uniform - including their tall, black furry hats. Winston the dachshund is clearly a fan and was ready to take part in his own procession too!
CatElly
Maui the cat was also clearly FELINE (get it?) in a celebratory mood as she wore her own unique crown for the event.
Sophie Moody
Wilf also decided to wear a golden crown and became "king" for a day but was very relaxed and took the day in his stride according to his owner.
HorseWorldTrust
Charlie "went all out" with his Union Jack coronation outfit - even throwing in a PONY-tail for the occasion!
Trish Brewster
According to his owner, Ollie could not wait to get dressed up for the event. Here he is with his own crimson and white robe - just like Charles III wore when he entered Westminster Abbey!
Buffy gave a whole new meaning to the term "coronation chicken" as she celebrated the day in the Forest of Dean!
Dogs 4 Rescue
"King Stuart" looked paws-itively amazing sitting on that majestic throne!
Helping Hooves
You’ve GOAT to be kidding me! This happy animal certainly looks pleased with his regal effort.
Humphrey the Labradoodle decided on a regal crown collar to compete his outfit for the day.