King Charles III's coronation: Pets dress up for occasion

King Charles III's coronation: Pets dress up for occasionPublished32 minutes agoImage source, Will ClappisonImage caption, If you were watching the coronation parade you may well have spotted members of the King's Guard wearing their famous uniform - including their tall, black furry hats. Winston the dachshund is clearly a fan and was ready to take part in his own procession too!Image source, EllyImage caption, Maui the cat was also clearly FELINE (get it?) in a celebratory mood as she wore her own unique crown for the event.Image source, Sophie MoodyImage caption, Wilf also decided to wear a golden crown and became "king" for a day but was very relaxed and took the day in his stride according to his owner.Image source, HorseWorldTrustImage caption, Charlie "went all out" with his Union Jack coronation outfit - even throwing in a PONY-tail for the occasion!Image source, Trish BrewsterImage caption, According to his owner, Ollie could not wait to get dressed up for the event. Here he is with his own crimson and white robe - just like Charles III wore when he entered Westminster Abbey!Image caption, Buffy gave a whole new meaning to the term "coronation chicken" as she celebrated the day in the Forest of Dean!Image source, Dogs 4 RescueImage caption, "King Stuart" looked paws-itively amazing sitting on that majestic throne!Image source, Helping HoovesImage caption, You’ve GOAT to be kidding me! This happy animal certainly looks pleased with his regal effort.Image caption, Humphrey the Labradoodle decided on a regal crown collar to compete his outfit for the day.