King Charles III coronation: Police arrest protestors
More than fifty people were arrested in London during the King's Coronation.
Several hundred anti-monarchy protestors had gathered in Trafalgar Square, close to where the service was talking place.
Many were carrying placards and wearing tee-shirts showing their opposition to Saturday's ceremony.
London's Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made for a range of reasons although the force has been criticised by a number of campaign groups for being heavy-handed.
The Met said it "understands" public concern, but that officers had acted proportionally under the law.
While many people support the UK's king and royal family, there are people who don't think the UK should have a monarchy.
Protestors took to the streets around the country to show their opposition to the ceremony.
Some of those who had gathered in London's Trafalgar Square booed repeatedly during the Coronation service.
The leader of an anti-monarchy group, called Republic, was arrested and the Met Police said it had detained 52 people in central London.
Republic said hundreds of their placards had also been seized.
Demonstrators from others groups - including environmental and animal rights campaigners - were also detained.
The arrests follow the passing of a new law in Britain this week to toughen the rules on public protests.
However, there has been criticism of the police for arresting dozens of protestors in the hours before the Coronation.
In a statement, campaign group Human Rights Watch said the news was "incredibly alarming."
"Peaceful protests allow individuals to hold those in power to account," it added.
Scotland Yard said there had been numerous protests without arrests - but it had received information that some protesters were "determined to disrupt" the event.
There were also anti-monarchy protests in others parts of the UK.
Around 300 people gathered in Cardiff city centre, while in Scotland, protestors in Glasgow also took to the streets.