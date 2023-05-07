Sauron: New butterfly species named after Lord of the Rings character
Scientists have named a new group of butterflies after the Lord of the Rings villain, Sauron.
Experts from the Natural History Museum in London chose the name because the pattern on the insects' orange wings reminded them of the all-seeing eye in the books by JRR Tolkein.
While only two members of this new group have so far been identified, researchers think that many more may exist.
The museum hopes the unusual name will draw attention to the species and help generate more research.
What have scientists found?
More than 400 different butterfly species were examined, with the help of the Natural History Museum's large collections of more than 5.5 million specimens.
Researchers were able to use advances in DNA science to identify similar-looking species not only by their appearance but also by their genetics.
They were able to find several new butterfly groups including two new species - Saurona triangula and Saurona aurigera - which are being added to the Saurona genus, named after Sauron, the dark Lord in the series.
Dr Huertas from the Museum explained: "Giving these butterflies an unusual name helps to draw attention to this underappreciated group."
While Saurona triangula and Saurona aurigera are the first butterflies named after Sauron, they're not the first animals to have been given the tag.
A dung beetle, a frog and even a dinosaur have also been named after the villain, also in reference to the eye.