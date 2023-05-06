King Charles III coronation: The day so far
Millions of people in the UK and around the world are celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.
The ceremony was held at London's Westminster Abbey - and saw the King crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort - who will now be known as Queen.
The service was attended by more than 2,000 people including world leaders, foreign royalty and members of the Royal Family.
Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of London, cheering and waving flags, as they tried to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen as they travelled through the city in a gold carriage.
Guests arriving
The day began with around 2,200 people from 203 countries arriving at Westminster Abbey for the service.
Some even stopped for a selfie in front of the abbey beforehand on this historic day.
Seats filled up with guests in their best outfits, bright uniforms and hats.
Members of the Royal Family as well as other foreign royals were also inside the abbey to witness the event, including King Charles's sons - Princes William and Harry.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took their places in the abbey along with two of their children - Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to wait for the King.
The couple's eldest child, Prince George, arrived separately as one of the King's Pages of Honour.
King Charles's younger son Prince Harry was in the congregation. He was without his wife Meghan Duchess of Sussex and their children, Archie and Lilibet who remained in America where they now live. This had been announced previously.
Politicians and leaders of a number of UK political parties including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, leader of the opposition, Labour's Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf were among the guests.
Faith leaders, heads of state, officials and leaders and representatives of other countries - including those which are in the Commonwealth were also present.
A number of celebrities were also in attendance including singer Katy Perry, and TV presenters Ant and Dec who called it "a very proud moment".
"There are not many people who get to say they have been invited to a coronation. This is wonderful," Ant added.
The King's Procession
The procession set off from Buckingham Palace just before 10.30am and moved along the streets of London where crowds and well-wishers had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal couple.
Outside the palace gates, there was a Guard of Honour, made up of around 160 members of the three armed services, with another 1,000 personnel lining the route.
In a break from tradition, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla made their way in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach rather than the older, traditional and more uncomfortable, Gold State Coach.
The coach was made for Queen Elizabeth II in 2012 to mark her 60th year on the throne, It was drawn by six Windsor Grey horses: Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.
Massive hordes of people gathered in central London for this display of royal pageantry.
Tens of thousands of people - some of whom had travelled from across the world to witness the historic day - had gathered since the early morning.
Some had even began camping on the route earlier in the week to secure the best spot for the event!
The royal couple waved to the crowd as they passed.
The carriage travelled past some of the capital's famous landmarks including Trafalgar Square, Whitehall and Parliament Square before reaching Westminster Abbey - the site of British coronations for nearly one thousand years.
The Coronation
As the King and Queen consort arrived, church bells rang out outside Westminster Abbey.
The King's grandson, Prince George, was among the pages, alongside Queen Camilla's grandchildren, Lola, Eliza, Gus, Louis and Freddy.
The regalia was carried by the people who walked ahead of the King through the abbey. These items where then placed on the alter as they were needed for the ceremony.
What is regalia?
The UK is the only European country that still uses regalia - the symbols of royalty like the crown, orb and sceptres - in coronations.
The individual objects symbolise different aspects of the service and responsibilities of the monarch.
These objects were presented to King Charles at key moments in the ceremony.
There were several stages to the two hour service.
First of all, the congregation at the Abbey pledged their allegiance to the King and proclaimed him the "undoubted King".
After taking an oath where he promised to do the duties of the monarch, the King was anointed with holy oil before being presented with the items of regalia.
King Charles III was presented with several items including the Royal Orb, representing religious and moral authority; the Sceptre, representing power; and the Sovereign's Sceptre, a rod of gold topped with a white enamelled dove, a symbol of justice and mercy.
He was then officially crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on the monarch's head before proclaiming: "God save the King" as trumpet fanfares sounded around the abbey.
The crown holds 444 separate jewels and gemstones, including sapphires, rubies, amethysts and topaz.
The King sat on a special coronation chair, which included the stone of destiny as he was officially crowned King in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.
Peers kneeled before the monarch to pay homage to the newly-crowned King - the first coronation ceremony for seven decades.
Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches.
His wife, Camilla was crowned Queen in a more simple ceremony soon afterwards.
She was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.