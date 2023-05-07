SATs: Top tips and advice for taking your exams
This week thousands of pupils in year six will take the key stage 2 (KS2) national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs.
They will take place over four days from 9 May to 12 May and include papers on English and maths, as well as science and English writing teacher assessments.
Tests at school can be a bit worrying and that's normal, but there are things that you can do to help yourself feel better.
From revising, to how to feel your best before the exam, here are some top tips on how to prepare for your SATs.
Let us know in the comments below if you're sitting your SATs, and most importantly how are you planning on celebrating with family and friends!
SATs top tips and advice
1. Try to take regular breaks during your revision
Taking your mind off things will help give your brain time to process all the information you are learning.
So switch off your phone or grab a drink from the kitchen.
You could go for a walk or even just close your eyes and relax for a few minutes.
2. Look after yourself
It's important to try to eat well and get lots of sleep during the lead-up to a test.
If you don't give your mind a rest or the right fuel it might not work as well as it could.
3. Doing exercise really helps!
Whether you are playing football, going for a walk or a run, dancing, or even just riding your bike, exercise can really help to take your mind off things.
It should help you stay focused and give you more energy!
4. Don't compare yourself to your friends
Everyone learns things differently and some people find things easier than others.
Choose a revision plan that works best for you. If your friends are different, then that's fine.
What works well for one person might not work well for another.
5. If you are feeling stressed, talk to someone
It could be a friend, a teacher or your family.
Don't feel like you're letting people down by admitting you are feeling stressed.
They will be happy you shared your feelings with them, and will hopefully help you to feel better.