How are zoo animals celebrating the King's coronation?

set-at-zoo-setting-up-table.Drusillas Park
Coronation weekend is finally here and lots of people are taking part in celebrations to mark the big occasion. However, it's not just humans who are getting involved... zookeepers at Drusillas Park set out special animal-friendly cream teas and coronation themed decorations, including a giant cut-out of King Charles!
lemur.Drusillas Park
These curious lemurs wasted no time getting stuck into the delicious looking vegetable snacks on offer at their coronation tea party including carrots, broccoli and courgettes.
Drusillas Park
This pair of donkeys look like they're also getting into the royal spirit, along with one of their keepers. How relaxing does that look?
Drusillas Park
Say cheese! This capybara was photographed posing alongside the King Charles giant cut-out, and it's definitely got a winning smile.
Drusillas Park
This brightly coloured red panda is also enjoying a spot of afternoon tea outdoors to celebrate the Coronation.
Drusillas Park
Take a look at the impressive bunting in this picture and the lemur who looks very comfortable hanging out among the Coronation decorations.

