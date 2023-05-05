How are zoo animals celebrating the King's coronation?Published4 hours agoImage source, Drusillas Park Image caption, Coronation weekend is finally here and lots of people are taking part in celebrations to mark the big occasion. However, it's not just humans who are getting involved... zookeepers at Drusillas Park set out special animal-friendly cream teas and coronation themed decorations, including a giant cut-out of King Charles!Image source, Drusillas Park Image caption, These curious lemurs wasted no time getting stuck into the delicious looking vegetable snacks on offer at their coronation tea party including carrots, broccoli and courgettes.Image source, Drusillas Park Image caption, This pair of donkeys look like they're also getting into the royal spirit, along with one of their keepers. How relaxing does that look?Image source, Drusillas Park Image caption, Say cheese! This capybara was photographed posing alongside the King Charles giant cut-out, and it's definitely got a winning smile.Image source, Drusillas Park Image caption, This brightly coloured red panda is also enjoying a spot of afternoon tea outdoors to celebrate the Coronation.Image source, Drusillas Park Image caption, Take a look at the impressive bunting in this picture and the lemur who looks very comfortable hanging out among the Coronation decorations.More on this storyAll you need to know for the Coronation weekend8 hours agoAnnual animal count kicks off!3 JanuaryWhat are YOU doing to celebrate the King's coronation?14 hours ago