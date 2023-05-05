Local elections: What happened and what are they?
Local elections took place across England on 4 May, where adults could decide which councillors will represent them in their towns and cities.
Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough were also voting for who would be their mayor.
Northern Ireland will be holding similar elections on 18 May, but there won't be any taking place in London, Scotland or Wales.
The vote closed at 10pm on Thursday, and the results are coming out today, although some are still being counted.
This year was a little different, as it was the first time that adults were asked to bring photo ID with them to vote, such as a passport or driver's licence.
This will also apply to future general elections.
The government says the new rules will help prevent voter fraud but critics claim the changes make it harder for some vote in elections.
The Electoral Commission said enforced photo ID meant some people were "regrettably unable to vote".
How did the parties do?
It's been a "disappointing" night for the Conservative party, the political party currently in government. It has already lost at least a third of its councils.
Labour on the other hand have gained key councils such as Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Medway, which are all areas they specifically targeted.
Other parties have also done well - the Lib Dems, Greens, and independent councillors have all increased the amount of seats they have on local councils.
It's thought that this reflects how unhappy some people are with the current cost of living crisis, and with the various political scandals that have taken place over the last year.
Labour says that the results show its on track to do well in the next general election, which is due to happen at some point in 2025.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "It's always disappointing to lose hard-working Conservative councillors, they're friends, they're colleagues and I'm so grateful to them for everything they've done.
"In terms of the results, it's still early, we've just had a quarter of the results in, but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people's priorities - halving inflation, growing the economy, reducing debt, cutting waiting lists and stopping the boats."
What is a local election?
Local elections give adults the chance to decide who will make decisions on their behalf in their communities.
These decision-makers are called councillors, and they're responsible for how local services are run, such as bin collections, public transport and local education.
That's why votes like these are important - choosing who represents your interests in the area means having a say in what happens there.
There are several different types of local elections in the UK. That's because the way your local council is organised depends on where you live.
How does voting work?
People who want to be councillors put their names forward, and are listed on a ballot paper, along with the party they represent. If they're not aligned with any party, they will be listed as an independent.
Adults then go to their local polling station, which is a building in the community where volunteers collect their votes - even your school could be one!
They put a cross next to who they'd like to vote for, and hand their ballot paper in.
They might be asked to vote for more than one candidate, depending on where they live.
For example, in Scotland and Northern Ireland, voters are asked to rank the candidates in order of preference.
How are they different to general elections?
The crucial difference between local and general elections lies in the word 'local'.
At a general election, adults choose our members of Parliament on a national level, and these people make decisions that affect the whole UK.
Whereas at local elections, the councillors make decisions that affect the very specific area they represent.
There are different types of councils that affect different types of things, too.
Some of the different types of local government in the UK include:
- County council
- District council
- Borough council
- Parish council
- Town council
- Unitary authority
- Community council
- Metropolitan borough
- London borough
- Directly elected mayors
They all work slightly differently. For example, if you live in Scotland or Wales, you will have a unitary authority. There are also unitary authorities in some medium-sized towns and cities in England. These councils also provide all local services.
Whereas a parish council looks after a more limited amount of services, such as public toilets, bins, public parks and war memorials.
Who can vote?
To vote in a local government election you must:
- Be registered to vote
- In most of the UK, be 18 years old or over on the day of the election - the age is 16 or over in Scotland
- Be a British, Irish, Commonwealth or EU citizen
- Be registered at an address in the area in which you want to vote
- Not be legally excluded from voting - for example, convicted criminals in prison may not be able to vote, depending on their offence
And for the first time, you must now also bring photo ID with you.