CarbSar: UK scientists to launch a knitted satellite
It might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie but scientists in the UK are looking to launch a knitted satellite!
Two British companies are working on plans to fly a ground-breaking, low-cost radar satellite - part of which will be woven on a knitting machine!
The satellite will orbit the earth and use radar technology to see through cloud and will even work at night.
Called CarbSar, experts are hoping to launch the mission into space next year.
How will the knitted satellite work?
Scientists say the satellite will be small but will be able to take sharp images.
What's really unusual though, is its radar antenna - which is a mesh woven from a gold-plated titanium yarn.
A special knitting machine will weave the yarn for the satellite's radar antenna
The mesh will be folded tightly for launch but will spring out once the satellite is in orbit - to form a large umbrella-like shape.
It's through this 3 metre-wide antenna that the satellite will be able to take images of the ground.
Experts say the technology will allow even bigger antennas in future to fit inside rockets.
The two UK companies behind the satellite - Surrey Satellite Technology Limited and Oxford Space Systems - say they will start building their spacecraft this year with government support.
It will launch on an American rocket already booked to take-off into space in 2024.