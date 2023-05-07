ISS: Cosmonauts discard space junk during spacewalk
Nasa have released footage of two cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) throwing out a bundle of junk into space.
The planned move was part of a seven-hour spacewalk completed by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin.
They discarded used hardware after moving an airlock from one part of the station to another.
Space experts explained that the bundle harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere soon after being chucked.
During the epic spacewalk which lasted 7 hours and 11 minutes, the two cosmonauts oversaw the move of an airlock from one side of the ISS to another side on the Russian segment of the space station.
As a result they collected hardware which was no longer needed which they bundled up.
They then threw the package away in a planned manoeuvre, knowing that it would burn up in the Earth's atmosphere.
What's the difference between an astronaut and a cosmonaut?
Astronauts and cosmonauts effectively do the same job, but the difference in their job titles is mainly down to who they're trained by.
Astronauts are people trained and certified by Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), ESA (European Space Agency), CSA (Canadian Space Agency), or Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) to carry out professional work in space.
Cosmonauts on the other hand are people specifically trained by the Russian Space Agency to work in space.
Astronauts and cosmonauts on the ISS regularly need to take part in spacewalks in order to maintain and upgrade the space station.
The space station is operated by an international partnership of five space agencies from 15 countries including the USA, Russia, Japan and the UK.