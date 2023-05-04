Northey Island: Record number of protected birds found on Essex island
Record numbers of two protected species of wetland birds have been recorded at Northey Island near Maldon in Essex.
Dunlins and dark-bellied brent geese numbers have both been thriving according to the National Trust which manages the site.
The increase comes after overhead electricity cables were removed which allowed the birds to land on the island more easily.
The work was carried out as part of a major coastal project taking place later this year.
Where is Northey Island?
Northey Island is an island in the estuary of the River Blackwater, in Essex.
It is the largest block of saltmarsh found in the Blackwater Estuary and is home to a huge variety of wildlife due to its peaceful location and unique biodiversity of habitats.
At the start of the year, National Trust rangers recorded 3,875 dunlins on the island - beating the previous record of 3,510 which was counted back in 2015.
Dunlins are a red listed species on the UK's Birds of Conservation Concern.
Northey Island is also a key site for dark-bellied brent geese and the species has seen their highest number on the island for seven years - with 1,710 geese recorded.
The team have also seen increased numbers in other bird species - such as curlews, avocets and lapwings, all of which are also at risk of decline.
David Mason, from the National Trust, said: "The increase in numbers is likely due to the re-routing of overhead power lines underground and the removal of poles which has opened up a large section of the island and created improved landing areas for the birds for feeding and resting during their annual migrations."
The electricity poles were removed and the cables placed underground in preparation for major works on the island which are aimed at improving its saltmarsh habitat.