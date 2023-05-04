Women's rugby: John Mitchell announced as new Red Roses head coach
John Mitchell has been named as the new head coach of the England women's rugby union team.
Mitchell, who has had two spells on the coaching team with England's men's side, will take up his new role after the men's Rugby World Cup later this year.
He takes over from Simon Middleton, whose last game in charge saw England crowned Six Nations champions last weekend.
He has previously been been head coach of the famous New Zealand All Blacks and the United States men's rugby team.
Simon Middleton spent eight years in the job but decided to step down after this year's Six Nations tournament.
Mitchell, who is currently Japan men's defence coach, will start his new role after the men's Rugby World Cup tournament in France later this year.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Louis Deacon will continue as forwards coach and lead the team until Mitchell joins.
England's most capped player and former captain, Sarah Hunter, will be the transition coach.
In a statement Mitchell paid tribute to the England women's team.
He said: "The Red Roses have set an incredible standard and foundation for women's rugby, being the most successful team in the Six Nations which is a tremendous achievement."
He added that the team "had the opportunity to become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025".