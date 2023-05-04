What are YOU doing to celebrate the King's Coronation?
- Published
- comments
The Coronation of King Charles III takes place this weekend and lots of children across the UK have been gearing up for the big event.
Schools have been taking part in a number of activities to mark the special ceremony, with parties, competitions and parades happening in lots of different places.
Newsround has been visiting schools all across the UK to find out about some of the unique ways YOU have been celebrating in the Coronation.
Take a look below at what some schools have been up to AND leave us a comment to tell us how you're celebrating!
Royal dance moves in Wales
It's strictly a 10 from us!
Nina visited a school in Newport in Wales, where the students were showing off some pretty impressive moves!
They have been dressing up and learning dances from the 1950s all the way up to the present day to celebrate the life of King Charles!
Check out some of the colourful costumes and cool moves.
Flowers fit for a king in Northern Ireland
Martin travelled to Belfast in Northern Ireland to find out how children at one school are following in the footsteps of green fingered King Charles!
The King is passionate about nature and loves gardening.
The students Martin spoke to have been planting roses in their school garden to celebrate the Coronation.
A coronation feast in Scotland
The next stop on our special Coronation tour was Martin's hometown of Glasgow!
Martin met pupils who have been dressing up in some royally good costumes to celebrate the King.
They've also got creative in the kitchen making a special Coronation feast... fancy trying some of these dishes?
We want to hear from YOU! What are you doing to celebrate the King's Coronation?
Perhaps your school has been putting on some events, or maybe you've been taking part in Coronation themed games, trying Coronation food or having a go at Coronation arts and crafts.
Whatever it is you're doing to mark the occasion, why not tell us all about it in the comments below.