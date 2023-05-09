Australian government cracks down on vaping
The Australian government has said it'll be banning recreational vaping and tightening e-cigarette laws with the aim of reducing the number of young people in the country who are buying and using vapes.
Recreational vaping is the use of e-cigarettes for fun instead of being used as a way to help people quit smoking.
The Australian government says it wants to ban all disposable vapes which can often be bought at cheap prices and are known for coming in range of flavours.
It also wants to stop non-prescription vapes being imported into the country and to limit the nicotine levels found in e-cigarettes.
Although people currently need a prescription - a note from the doctor that allows patients certain medication - to buy nicotine vapes in Australia, the industry isn't very well managed or controlled and it means many people are able to easily get their hands on e-cigarettes illegally.
The government wants the sale of vapes to be restricted to pharmacies where they'll only be made available to smokers who are trying to quit.
What is vaping?
Vapes, which are also known as electronic or e-cigarettes, hold a liquid containing nicotine, in addition to a number of chemicals. This liquid heats up creating a vapour, which is inhaled by the person using it.
Vapes are used by adults who smoke cigarettes to help them stop - as they don't contain a substance tobacco, which is harmful.
However, the rising popularity of vaping isn't just happening among adult smokers.
There are increasing concerns about the number of children and young people getting their hands on vapes in lots of countries around the world.
The appeal of the colourful packaging and range of flavours for vape products has been highlighted as a factor, as well as how easy they are to get hold of.
A big concern about vaping is that the long-term effects aren't yet known. There isn't enough information about the impact of the chemicals in vapes on the body, or how vaping can affect the lungs and respiratory systems of children and young people.
Why has Australia introduced this change?
Australia's health minister Mark Butler says vaping products are creating a new generation of nicotine addicts in Australia.
He says tobacco companies are to blame, with the introduction of tougher rules around cigarettes over 10 years ago driving them to switch to e-cigarettes that target younger people.
"Just like they did with smoking... 'Big Tobacco' has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added sweet flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts," Mr Butler said in a speech announcing reforms on Tuesday.
"We have been duped."
The government argues vapes are a public health threat which is mainly affecting young people, with many of them having never smoked before.
Research suggests one in six Australians aged 14-17 years old has vaped, and one in four people aged 18-24.
The health minister says vaping products are being deliberately targeted at kids and are readily available "alongside lollies and chocolate bars" in shops.
He also said vaping had become the "number one behavioural issue" in high schools. Some schools have started installing vape detectors in bathrooms, Australian media have reported.
What's has the response been do far?
Doctors in Australia have backed the vaping crackdown but they're also urging the government to do more to limit the number of young people taking it up.
"Nicotine vaping products are being sold featuring colourful flavours and we have even seen products featuring the same type of imagery as children's breakfast cereal including cartoon characters," said Nicole Higgins, president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.
However, some politicians, industry bodies and health professionals say Australia should be relaxing its laws as the changes could led more people to seek out illegal alternatives.
What's the situation in the UK?
In the UK, vapes should only be sold to people who are over the age of 18.
The government launched a consultation last month which will focus on finding ways to reduce the number of children using vapes in England.
A consultation is an official investigation where the government gets advice and views from lots of different people including doctors, schools and companies that sell vapes.
It followed an announcement about plans to introduce "tough new measures" to tackle the illegal sale of vapes to under-18s.
This includes the introduction of a new vapes enforcement squad which will crack down on people selling them to teenagers.
The government's consultation will close next month.