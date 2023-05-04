Star Wars Day 2023: May the 4th be with you - top announcements
May the 4th Be With You, Star Wars fans!
4 May is Star Wars Day, a day about celebrating all things related to the famous franchise set in space.
The day has been recognised since 1999, and each year fans like to mark the occasion with parties as well as being treated to new announcements, official events, and special releases.
But, you don't have to pack off to a galaxy far, far, away to celebrate - keep reading to find out what's in store for Star Wars Day this year!
Don't forget to let us if you're celebrating in the comments!
Star Wars: Visions Volume 2
Disney+ has announced that a new animated series called Star Wars: Visions will be released today.
The new series is the second in a series of animated short films which tell the story of lots of different characters from the Star Wars universe, including a daring escape from a kyber crystal mine, a haunted cave, a wannabe starfighter pilot, and a former Sith apprentice.
Each of the nine episodes has been made in a different animated style by animators from all over the world, including: Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Disney also announced that a new series called Young Yedi Adventures was on its way.
Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era, the animated series follows a group of young Jedi as they study the ways of the Force.
Throughout the series the trainee Jedi will be exploring the galaxy, helping people and creatures in need and learning the skills needed to become Jedi.
Star Wars heads to Fortnite and Rocket League
For Star Wars fans who are also gamers, there will be some crossover collabs to get players in the mood!
Between May 2-23 Fortnite will be running its 'Find the Force' event, where several rifts will open up throughout the Island, with holograms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul waiting to train players in the Force.
Players can enter the rifts and based on the trainer they speak to, they'll emerge with their very own lightsaber — blue, green, or red — along with the ability to use one of several Force abilities, including Push, Pull, and Throw.
Fans of Rocket League will also be able to join the Star Wars celebrations - and it's all about the droids!
From May 4-16 players will be able to get their hands on some new items featuring droids: R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and K-2SO.
How you can celebrate Star Wars Day at home
But fear not! - you can also just make your own fun at home to celebrate Star Wars Day!
How about making your own space food? You could make super blue space cookies inspired by The Mandalorian.
Or you could dress up as your favourite characters and watch some of the films.
You could even write your own Star Wars story. If you are celebrating let us know in the comments!