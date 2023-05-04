King Charles's Coronation: Big Ben to be lit up to celebrate
There's lots to look forward to on coronation day - a huge concert, a special appearance from Winnie the Pooh, and now Big Ben is getting in on the action!
The famous clock tower at the Palace of Westminster will be lit up to mark King Charles III's Coronation.
And on Wednesday night a rehearsal took place, so we had a sneak peek at what to expect.
Read on to see what is being shown and why.
What has been going on in the run up to the coronation?
Images of the national flowers of all four nations in the UK will be projected on to it - so that's a rose for England, a thistle for Scotland, a daffodil for Wales, and a shamrock for Northern Ireland.
The words of the national anthem, God Save the King, will then appear across the tower, before a grand finale of the coronation emblem.
The symbol, complete with a crown and the UK's national flowers, was designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.
And it's not the only London landmark we'll see it on - Victoria station was lit up during the rehearsal on Wednesday, too.
The projections are now due to take place every night from Thursday to Sunday at around 8.30pm until 11pm.