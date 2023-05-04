Erling Haaland: Manchester City striker breaks Premier League goal record
Erling Haaland has broken the record for goals scored in a Premier League season.
The Manchester City striker scored his 35th league goal of the season in a match against West Ham putting his team at the top of the league table.
"It's a special night and a special moment. I'm really happy and proud," Haaland told Sky Sports.
The striker was given a guard of honour, where his team-mates, manager Pep Guardiola and the club's staff lined-up to pat him on the back, after the final whistle at Etihad Stadium.
Haaland - who is 22 years old - still has five more games left to play.
Haaland's 35th league goal puts him past the previous record holders, Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who each scored 34 goals.
Alan Shearer congratulated Haaland on breaking his record, by saying "Couldn't have wanted it to go to a nicer guy. It's only taken 28 years!!!! He's the best".
Going into the match, Haaland had already set a record for a 38-game season, beating Mohamed Salah's 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18.
"It's unbelievable. How many important goals he's scored to win games, we are so satisfied." said manager Pep Guardiola.
"He's a unique person and he's so special. He deserved the guard of honour because it's an incredible milestone. Another day he might break his own record. He's scored a lot of goals!" he said.
BBC commentator Vicki Sparks said: "He is quite simply, for this season, the greatest striker the Premier League has ever seen. Fifty-one goals in a season in all competitions and you just wonder what records he will go on and break, now he sets his sights on that held by Dixie Dean for Everton, who is the only player to have scored more goals in a single season as a top-flight player in England.
"The numbers, quite simply, are extraordinary."
Man city's latest victory gives them a ninth successive league win - meaning they are now beating Arsenal by a point and have a game in hand.