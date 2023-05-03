Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone attack
Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out an unsuccessful attack on the Kremlin on Tuesday evening.
It says it brought down two drones targeting President Putin at his residence in the government's headquarters in the capital, Moscow.
The Russian government said President Putin was not at the Kremlin time of the alleged drone attack and that no one was hurt.
Ukraine denies any involvement with the incident.
What has Russia said about it?
Russia said they had disabled two drones targeting the Kremlin. Parts of the drones landed on the Kremlin site but no one was hurt with no damage to buildings, the Kremlin said.
"Last night, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a strike on the Kremlin residence of the President of the Russian Federation with unmanned aerial vehicles," the Kremlin said in a statement.
It said it regarded this "as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president."
What has Ukraine said?
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman said his country wasn't involved with the alleged attack in Russia.
His spokesman added that Ukraine is focusing on freeing its own territory after Russia invaded the country last year.
"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters.
What's the latest on the war in Ukraine?
The war in Ukraine began last February after the President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian army to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
Since then, millions of people have been affected by the war, including lots of children.
It's difficult to understand the full impact the war has had so far, or predict when it will end.
However, Russia's bigger army was expected to have a much greater impact when it first invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have managed to push them back in many areas.
You can watch our special programme, Ukraine: The Children's Story to find out more.
What is the Kremlin?
Kremlin is a Russian word meaning 'fortress within a city'. There are many Kremlins across Russia, dating from the times of the Russian Empire. But it is the Moscow Kremlin that is the most famous, and is often called just 'The Kremlin' to reflect this.
The Kremlin in Moscow isn't just a historical fortress. It's the centre of Russian government, and a symbol of the power of Russia and its President.
The Kremlin was the home of leaders during the time of the Soviet Union and present Russian President Vladimir Putin is often based there.
"Kremlin" is also used as a term to refer to the leadership of Russia as a whole, so if this was an attack, it is extremely significant.
The building is highly protected by the Russian military - the BBC's Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg says it is astonishing to think that drones could have got anywhere near it.