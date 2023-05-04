Emma Radacanu: Player will miss French Open and Wimbledon after surgery
Tennis star Emma Radacanu will miss the French Open and Wimbledon as she recovers from hand and ankle surgery.
The British number one has suffered a number of injuries since her victory at the 2021 US Open.
But she's still in good spirits - she posted a very smiley photo from her hospital bed, showing her right hand bandaged after a "minor procedure". She's having another one on her left hand soon, too.
On social media, Radacanu expressed how sad she was to be missing out on the next two Grand Slams.
What are the Grand Slams?
- In tennis, the Grand Slams are the four biggest tournaments in the world that take place every year
- They are the US Open, the French Open, the Australian Open, and Wimbledon in England
"It pains me to say I will miss the summer events," she wrote.
"I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.
"It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.
"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try to heal it. Unfortunately it is not enough."
Radacanu's injuries
Radacanu's hand problems meant she had to pull out of the Madrid Open last week, just hours before she was due to play her first round match.
It also meant her 2022 season had to finish early.
She's suffered lots of injuries since her US Open victory in 2021, such as back problems leading to her early retirement from the Italian Open in 2022, and issues with her left glute stopping her from finishing the Korea Open later that year.
As she hasn't been able to play as much, she will soon drop out of the world top 100, and will likely be replaced as British number one by Jodie Burrage soon.
Raducanu's management team say Wednesday's procedure on her right, racquet-playing hand, was straightforward and there should be no concerns about her long-term recovery.