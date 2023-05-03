Runaway roaming pig rescued by police using a loaf of bread
A pig on the run in Essex KNEAD-ed the assistance of some quick-thinking police officers to help stop her escape.
The perky porker had managed to flee her owner and was roaming around the town of Rainham.
Thanks to local officers, she was enticed to safety... with the help of a loaf of bread!
Police say the pig was later returned safely to her owners.
What happened to the porcine escapee?
Posting on social media, Havering branch of the Metropolitan Police Service wrote: "A light hearted start to the Bank Holiday as C Team were called to reports of a pig roaming in the road in Rainham!
"This lady had escaped from her local owner but was enticed home with a loaf of bread & is safe & sound."
According to local residents it's not the first time that the cheeky piggy has managed to get away from her owner.
Sounds like this little animal loves a bit of may-HAM!