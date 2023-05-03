Newquay Zoo welcomes new rare 'warty' piglets
- Published
- comments
Newquay Zoo in Cornwall has some brand new residents!
It recently welcomed two Visayan warty piglets which are known to be one of the rarest pig species in the world.
The animals were born on 16 April and their arrival comes less than a year after the birth of the piglets' older brother and sister Kevin Bacon and Amy Swinehouse, who were named with the help of the public.
The new piglets, called May and Randy, are part of a breeding programme which aims to help increase Visayan warty pig numbers globally.
The rare species is currently classed as critically endangered, which means it's at a high risk of extinction.
There are currently thought to be less than 200 in the wild and the pigs can only be found on two islands in the Philippines in Southeast Asia.
The fall in the number of warty pigs is linked to a number of issues, including the destruction of their habitat and the hunting of the animals for sport.
Did you know?
Although the species are called 'warty' pigs, it is only the male Visayan warty pigs that have three pairs of warts on their faces. They rely on these to protect them while fighting.
The male pigs also grow impressive long manes during the mating season, which help to attract mates and also intimidate other males.
"After our breeding success with two warty piglets last year, we are so pleased to welcome these new arrivals and to continue helping increase the Visayan warty pig population," said Dave Rich who is a keeper team leader at Newquay Zoo.
"Our warty pigs are full of character, and the new arrivals are no exception! They have already been exploring their enclosure under mum, May's, watchful eye."