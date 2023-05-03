Dog beach bans comes into force across the UK
- Published
- comments
As the UK weather warms many of us may head to the coast, with our pets coming along for the trip.
But this summer dog owners could be fined for taking their pooches to certain beaches.
It's because of rules which have come into force banning dogs from going to certain beaches across the UK. The rules are annual - they come into effect every year.
Let us know what you think about the ban in the comments below.
Want more dog stories?
What are the rules about dogs on beaches?
The majority of beaches across the country allow people to walk their dogs from 1 October to 30 April every year.
However many local councils have introduced restrictions which will remain in place from May through to September.
The bans are enforced under a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), with complete bans introduced in some places and partial bans in others.
A partial ban could include things like dog owners having to keep their pets on leads, or only walking them on promenades rather than the actual beach.
Council officers can issue fines to individuals who don't comply with the order.
Why are dogs banned on certain beaches?
The aim of the restrictions is to keep beaches clean and safe during the busier summer period, particularly when lots of children are visiting the coast.
Although many people clean up after their dogs, poo left behind on beaches by others can be a major health hazard, especially during times where more people are visiting beaches.
The rules around dogs visiting beaches don't apply to guide dogs.
Which beaches are affected by the dog ban?
Some of the beaches affected by the new restrictions are in areas including:
England:
- Yorkshire
- Sunderland
- Tyneside
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Devon
- Cornwall
- Bournemouth
- Dorset
- Somerset
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Sussex
Wales:
- Anglesey
- Bridgend
- Carmarthenshire
- Conwy
- Ceredigion
- Denbighshire
- Gwynedd
- Pembrokeshire
Scotland:
- Highlands
- East Lothian
- Scottish Borders
- Inverclyde
- Tayside
- Nairn
Which beaches will allow dogs this summer?
Despite the bans that have come into force, there are also lots of beaches around the UK which welcome dogs all year round.
Some of the UK's dog friendly beaches are in locations including:
England:
- Cornwall
- County Durham
- Cumbria
- Devon
- Dorset
- East Sussex
- Essex
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Norfolk
- Somerset
- West Sussex
- Yorkshire
Wales:
- Anglesey
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Clwyd
- Glamorgan
- Gwynedd
- Pembrokeshire
Scotland:
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Fife
- Grampian
- Hebrides
- Highland
- Lothian
- Scottish Borders
- Shetland Islands
- Strathclyde
- Tayside
Northern Ireland:
- County Antrim
- County Down
- County Londonderry
What do you think of the dog ban?
Is the ban a good idea to keep beaches clean and safe?
Maybe you think it's unfair that dogs have to stay off the beach during certain months?
Let us know in the comments below.