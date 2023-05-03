Dog beach bans comes into force across the UK Published 24 minutes ago

comments Comments

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, The ban will remain in place in areas across the UK until the end of September

As the UK weather warms many of us may head to the coast, with our pets coming along for the trip.

But this summer dog owners could be fined for taking their pooches to certain beaches.

It's because of rules which have come into force banning dogs from going to certain beaches across the UK. The rules are annual - they come into effect every year.

Let us know what you think about the ban in the comments below.

What are the rules about dogs on beaches?

The majority of beaches across the country allow people to walk their dogs from 1 October to 30 April every year.

However many local councils have introduced restrictions which will remain in place from May through to September.

The bans are enforced under a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), with complete bans introduced in some places and partial bans in others.

A partial ban could include things like dog owners having to keep their pets on leads, or only walking them on promenades rather than the actual beach.

Council officers can issue fines to individuals who don't comply with the order.

Why are dogs banned on certain beaches?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Not all beaches will have restrictions

The aim of the restrictions is to keep beaches clean and safe during the busier summer period, particularly when lots of children are visiting the coast.

Although many people clean up after their dogs, poo left behind on beaches by others can be a major health hazard, especially during times where more people are visiting beaches.

The rules around dogs visiting beaches don't apply to guide dogs.

Which beaches are affected by the dog ban?

Some of the beaches affected by the new restrictions are in areas including:

England: Yorkshire

Sunderland

Tyneside

Redcar and Cleveland

Devon

Cornwall

Bournemouth

Dorset

Somerset

Isle of Wight

Kent

Sussex Wales: Anglesey

Bridgend

Carmarthenshire

Conwy

Ceredigion

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Pembrokeshire Scotland: Highlands

East Lothian

Scottish Borders

Inverclyde

Tayside

Nairn

Which beaches will allow dogs this summer?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Lots of beaches allow dogs all year round

Despite the bans that have come into force, there are also lots of beaches around the UK which welcome dogs all year round.

Some of the UK's dog friendly beaches are in locations including:

England: Cornwall

County Durham

Cumbria

Devon

Dorset

East Sussex

Essex

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Norfolk

Somerset

West Sussex

Yorkshire Wales: Anglesey

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Clwyd

Glamorgan

Gwynedd

Pembrokeshire Scotland: Dumfries and Galloway

Fife

Grampian

Hebrides

Highland

Lothian

Scottish Borders

Shetland Islands

Strathclyde

Tayside Northern Ireland: County Antrim

County Down

County Londonderry

What do you think of the dog ban?

Is the ban a good idea to keep beaches clean and safe?

Maybe you think it's unfair that dogs have to stay off the beach during certain months?