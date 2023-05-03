Anger as Welsh playground closes to make way for flood defences
A playground near a beach in north Wales has been removed to make room for new flood defences, and people in the town say they had no warning.
Residents of west Rhyl, one of the most deprived areas of the country, have described the disappearance of the popular Drift Park as a huge loss to the community.
Denbighshire council which covers the west Rhyl area and approved the £92 million project, and the construction company Balfour Beatty who are building it, have been accused of ignoring children's needs by not including them in the consultation process.
What's a consultation?
- When any big construction work is proposed in an area, something known as a consultation has to take place
- This is where people are invited to raise any concerns with the council and whoever else is involved in building it
- Anyone can respond to the invitation, but often it's people who live in the area, or are otherwise affected by the plans
The building contract does include an obligation to build a replacement playground once the sea defences are finished, however this isn't due to happen for three years.
Jade, a local mum in the area, told the Guardian newspaper: "I live in Rhyl and struggle with daily life. One of the things I enjoyed with my children and that gave us bonding time was going to Drift Park and now they've demolished it. We don't drive and the only other park near us is tiny compared to Drift. I'm so sad it's gone."
Assistant teacher and mum Rebecca was unaware the closure was taking place, and told BBC Newsround that she thought it was "disgraceful", and that the council "have a lot to answer for".
She added her kids use the park almost every week during the warmer months, and they now feel as though there's nowhere nice left to play.
Rebecca believes there is "more than enough open space on the promenade to relocate it to another site".
The council said it needed to close the playground in order to carry out the essential work to the area's flood defences, and that there are other playgrounds in the area that can be used until Drift Park's replacement is built.
In a statement it said: "There are three other play areas in close proximity to the Drift Park. In addition, Rhyl has one of the biggest and best beaches in Wales."
They also said moving it while the construction took place wasn't an option: "The evaluation process concluded that relocating the play area was not feasible… and that the remaining provision nearby would be adequate for the duration of the coastal defence work… The council hopes to identify additional funding in order to construct an improved, fully accessible play area once the construction work is completed."
The Senedd Member for Vale of Clwyd Gareth Davies however has said that the other existing parks can't act as a direct replacement, as Drift Park has "unique playing facilities that aren't evident in fellow parks in the town".
He's started a petition calling on the local council to relocate Drift Park while the sea defence work takes place.
He says that while strengthening flood defences is something to be supported, "local people and visitors have also lost out on a well-loved park that was enjoyed by many over many years".
A Balfour Beatty spokesperson said: "The playground has been removed so that we can safely carry out critical coastal protection works. We will be working with Denbighshire county council to provide a new facility, once our essential works are complete."