Women's World Cup 2023: Fran Kirby and Leah WIlliamson not playing
- Published
Fran Kirby is the latest player to be ruled out of this summer's Women's World Cup because of injury.
The Chelsea and England midfielder has confirmed that she will not be able to play because she needs to have an operation on her knee.
She has been in rehab following the injury, which she got during Chelsea's Continental Cup semi-final against West Ham in February.
England captain Leah WIlliamson was ruled out last month because of an injury to a ligament inside her knee and Beth Mead is also expected to miss out because of the same injury.
She said: "I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over and I will not be able to make the World Cup."
Who will be in the squad?
Captain Leah Williamson will not play after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) - a band of tissue inside the knee which joins the thigh to the shin.
Meanwhile, forward Beth Mead has also injured her ACL and is expected to miss out as well.
The Chelsea and England player has not been playing because of a knee injury she got back in March, but England manager Sarina Wiegman has not ruled her out of the squad completely.
Speaking on Tuesday following the Women's Nations League draw, Wiegman spoke about Kirby and Williamson's injuries saying it is "devastating" for the players.
"Leah has done a tremendous job as our captain and she was in good form when it happened. It is horrible for her and sad for the whole team that she will be unavailable. She will be missed," she told reporters.
"It is the same with Fran. She has been out for longer and it is a different injury but we had hoped she would be able to keep progressing."
The Women's World Cup starts on 20 July in Australia and New Zealand, but the squad has not yet been announced.
Sarina Wiegman said on Tuesday: We will see who is available for selection and pick the best team. Then we can really step up our preparations."