Customers asked to return Cadbury desserts over health concerns
The company Müller, which produces a number of Cadbury desserts, is asking customers to return some of its products.
It's over concerns they could be contaminated with a type of bacteria known as listeria.
If foods containing the listeria bacteria are eaten this can cause a rare infection, listeriosis.
People can get this infection from lots of types of food, but it's mainly a problem with chilled foods like cooked sliced meats and cured meats, ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads, and some dairy products made from unpasteurised milk.
Listeria isn't serious for the majority of most people, according to the NHS.
"Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury-branded dessert products because of the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes," said The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in a statement.
Müller has advised people to not eat the products affected and to return them to the stores where they were bought for a refund.
No other batches of Müller or Cadbury products have been affected and the incident only impacts products in the UK and Ireland.
"This is an isolated incident, and an extensive investigation is being carried out," Muller said in a statement.
"....No other products we make in the UK or other markets are impacted."
Which Muller and Cadbury products are being recalled?
The products affected are:
- Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert
- Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert
The use-by dates on the items which are being recalled are the 17 May for the Flake and Crunchie desserts and the 18 May the Daim, Milk Buttons, Milk Chunks and Cadbury Heroes desserts.
What are the symptoms of listeria?
Symptoms of a listeria infection are normally mild and flu-like, although they can be serious in people who are vulnerable.
The FSA, which is responsible for looking after public health in relation to food in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, says symptoms are similar to the flu and include a high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.