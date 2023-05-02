Sweden: Country to build world's first charge-as-you-drive motorway
Sweden is to build the world's first electrified motorway which will allow electric vehicles, such as cars and lorries, to charge whilst being driven.
The 'e-motorway' will be built along a 13 mile stretch of the current E20 motorway, between the country's three main cities - Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.
The route was specifically chosen as most of the freight transported between the north and south of Sweden travels in the area.
The news comes after the European Union passed a law last month, which requires all new cars to have zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from 2035.
How would the electric motorway work?
Experts say an electrified motorway would allow vehicles to travel longer distances with smaller batteries, and would means that vehicles wouldn't need to wait at charging stations.
The project is still being planned but the motorway is due to be built by the end of 2025.
There are three main ways that the motorway could be constructed to charge vehicles.
The motorway could either use overhead wires to provide electricity, or an electric rail could be built into the road.
The third option would see a pad or plate in the road to charge vehicles wirelessly - a bit like a charging pad for smartphones.
Officials say they are are still deciding which technology to use for the motorway.
Sweden isn't the only nations planning e-motorways - other countries such as France are also looking into the possibility of building electrified roads.