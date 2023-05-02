Firefighters learn sign language with video created by deaf school children
Deaf students from two schools in Newcastle have created a video and fact sheet providing simple sign language phrases to be used by firefighters.
The aim is to teach firefighters from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station essential signs which they can use if they ever attend a house fire or serious incident where they may interact with people who are deaf.
Some of the words and phrases the children who took part in the project cover in their video include "Where is the fire?", "How many people inside?" and "Stay calm".
Who came up with the idea?
The school was inspired to create the resources following a visit from the fire service.
"During their visit the firefighters asked some questions about basic signs for communication," said teacher Kirsten Binns.
"On the back of this we thought that making a practical video would be a good way for children from our primary and secondary additionally resourced provision - to all work together to produce this project.
"The children benefited by deepening their vocabulary and understanding of the work of firefighters in the local community, and by teaching them some basic signs. They also learnt some useful filming and editing skills that will be handy later in their creative school journey."
Words and phrases for firefighters at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station:
- Where is the fire?
- How many people inside?
- Mum and Dad.
- Stay calm.
- Do not worry.
- Grandma and Grandad.
- Are you hurt?
- Follow me.
- Dog and cat.
- Stop.
- I will help.
- Wait here.
A group of firefighters from Red Watch at Newcastle Central Community Fire Station recently took part in a workshop where they were taught the sign language phrases.
"It has been a wonderful experience for our firefighters to learn the essential sign language phrases that could ultimately help to save somebody's life in the future," said Red Watch Manager Steven Walker.
"It's also very rewarding to have the knowledge that young people from our local community holds the fire service in such high regard to produce this empathetic project to help our frontline responding team.
"Sign language is an important means of communication and it's priceless for our crews to have this informative insight that will benefit our day-to-day operations."
The sign language fact sheet will be laminated and stored in fire appliances used by the firefighters who are attending incidents across Tyne & Wear.