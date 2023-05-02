May Day 2023: Thousands of people celebrate the start of spring in the UK

May Day 2023: Thousands of people celebrate the start of spring in the UKPublished1 hour agoImage source, PA MediaImage caption, These are Morris men - people who dress up with bells on their legs to perform a traditional English folk dance. While they dance around the maypole, ribbons are wrapped around it to decorate it. It's not just Morris dancers that do this, you might have seen lots of children and adults alike taking part in this tradition.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, In Chalice Well, Glastonbury, people lit a Beltane bonfire - Beltane is what the Gaelic May Day festival is called and roughly translated to 'bright fire'. Beltane is celebrated at sunrise and throughout the day.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, Lots of people gathered to watch the lighting of the fire. There are lots of superstitions around May Day which date back to the Victorians. They include waking up before dawn to wash your face in the dew and gathering flowers for your friends to wear.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, This guy has dressed up as The Green Man, also known as Jack-in-the-Green. Also featuring on King Charles's coronation invites, The Green Man symbolises the cycle of new growth that happens each spring.Image source, PA MediaImage caption, And finally these members of the Hook Eagle Morris Men were up quite literally at the crack of dawn to perform near Hook in Hampshire as they saw in the May Day dawn.More on this storyWhat is the spring equinox?21 MarchWhy we could have amazing blossoms this year20 FebruaryWhat is hay fever?18 April