Welsh schools: New rules brought in to make uniforms cheaper
School uniforms in Wales should be made cheaper, the Welsh government has said.
They've published new guidance on how best to support families during the cost-of-living crisis.
School logos should not be required on clothes, however the government say they won't force schools to get rid of them.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles also called for schools to operate second-hand uniform exchange or recycling schemes to make them more affordable.
What has the Welsh government said about school uniforms?
The guidance was published after a public consultation which asked for views on the affordability of uniforms for families during the cost-of-living crisis.
It found that more than half of those who responded agreed that logos should not be required on school clothes.
Wales' Education Minister Jeremy Miles said there were still "too many cases where families have had to purchase expensive uniforms".
He explained: "School uniforms are an important part of identity for a school, but it is absolutely vital that uniforms are affordable."
"We know that branded school wear can be a lot more expensive for families - that is why schools shouldn't make them mandatory," he added.
Mr Miles explained that the guidance will support schools in reducing costs facing families and it will come into force straight away.
Schools will be asked to review their current school uniform policies and he added that families should be told about any changes before the end of this term.