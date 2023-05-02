Link to newsround

Met Gala 2023: Some of the best outfits from this year's event

Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.Getty Images
American actor Jeremy Pope really took on the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', wearing a cape that was 9 metres long with Karl Lagerfeld's face on it.
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York CityGetty Images
Other than fashion, Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his cat, Choupette, and many celebrities incorporated this into their looks. Jared Leto paws-itively blew us away with this realistic human-sized cat costume!
Getty Images
Also feline fabulous was US rapper Doja Cat. With a stage name like that, you couldn't NOT dress like a cat!
Getty Images
Rihanna wore a white wedding dress with this decorative floral cape because Karl Lagerfeld would close some of his runway shows with a wedding dress! She also donned some funky sunglasses - a staple look from the late designer.
Getty Images
American actor Jenna Ortega channelled her inner Wednesday Addams with a black ruffled dress. Karl Lagerfeld liked to work with materials in black and white so many celebrities chose to pay tribute to him in this way.
Getty Images
The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal caught lots of eyes in this bright red ensemble.
Getty Images
Florence Pugh, an English actor, defied gravity with this stunning headdress - she even shaved her head for the occasion!
Getty Images
And singer Billie Eilish went to the event with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

More on this story