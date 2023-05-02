Met Gala 2023: Some of the best outfits from this year's event

Met Gala 2023: Some of the best outfits from this year's eventPublished47 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, American actor Jeremy Pope really took on the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty', wearing a cape that was 9 metres long with Karl Lagerfeld's face on it.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Other than fashion, Karl Lagerfeld was famous for his cat, Choupette, and many celebrities incorporated this into their looks. Jared Leto paws-itively blew us away with this realistic human-sized cat costume!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Also feline fabulous was US rapper Doja Cat. With a stage name like that, you couldn't NOT dress like a cat!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Rihanna wore a white wedding dress with this decorative floral cape because Karl Lagerfeld would close some of his runway shows with a wedding dress! She also donned some funky sunglasses - a staple look from the late designer.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, American actor Jenna Ortega channelled her inner Wednesday Addams with a black ruffled dress. Karl Lagerfeld liked to work with materials in black and white so many celebrities chose to pay tribute to him in this way.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal caught lots of eyes in this bright red ensemble.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Florence Pugh, an English actor, defied gravity with this stunning headdress - she even shaved her head for the occasion!Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, And singer Billie Eilish went to the event with her brother Finneas O'Connell.More on this storyStars hit red carpet for famous Met Gala3 May 2022Designer handbag compared to the one carried by Mr Tumble7 JanuaryWhat is the Met Gala?14 September 2021