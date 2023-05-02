Banana art eaten by hungry student in Seoul
Breakfast is often described as the most important meal of the day, and for one student, the meal could have come at a rather hefty cost.
The South Korean art student decided to eat a banana that was part of an installation by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan.
He said he was "hungry" after skipping breakfast, with his food of choice valued at an eyewatering $120,000 (£96,000).
After eating the banana, student Noh Huyn-soo taped the leftover peel to the wall. The events were captured by his friend and shouts of "excuse me" can be heard as Mr Noh takes the banana off the wall. He does not respond and starts eating as the room goes quiet.
The video has since gone viral online, gaining millions of views.
The artwork, called "Comedian", is part of artist Cattelan's exhibition "WE". It consists of a ripe banana duct-taped to a wall at Seoul's Leeum Museum of Art.
The museum later placed a new banana at the same spot following the incident, according to local media in South Korea.
The bananas are reported to be replaced with new ones every few days.
Despite his bold banana-eating move, the museum has said it won't be making any financial claims against Noh Huyn-soo.
The student has a rather interesting take on his actions.
"Damaging an artwork could also be seen as an artwork, I thought that would be interesting... Isn't it taped there to be eaten?" he told local media.
When told about the incident, artist Maurizio Cattelan said, "No problem at all". It's not the first time his art has been eaten.
In 2019, performance artist David Datuna ate one of Mr Cattelan's art pieces on display at the international gallery Perrotin at Art Basel in Miami.
He posted about his love for the art installation on social media, describing it as "very delicious".
