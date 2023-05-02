Link to newsround

Royal Family: Celebrations as Princess Charlotte turns eight!

Princes CharlotteReuters
Princess Charlotte turns 9 today

Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you...

Birthday cheers all round for Princess Charlotte who turns 8 on 2nd May!

The photo above was taken by her mum, Princess Catherine in Windsor at the weekend and was released to the public to celebrate the big day.

Charlotte is third in line to the throne - before her is her Dad, Prince William and then her older brother, Prince George.

Kensington Palace / PA
This photo was released of the late Queen Elizabeth with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlotte is standing directly behind her.

It won't be long before we see Princess Charlotte again, alongside her siblings George and Louis this time at King Charles's Coronation.

They're expected to watch the spectacle and George will be one of the eight pages of honour during the service.

After the service, the Royal Family is expected to make their way onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to spectators.

You can read more articles about the Coronation here.

