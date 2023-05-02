Sudan: Extra evacuation flight for British nationals leaves
Two final evacuation flights put on by the UK for British nationals have left Sudan.
People wanting to board the additional evacuation flight had to be at Port Sudan International Airport on Monday before noon Sudan time (11:00 am UK time) on 1 May.
The military flight from Port Sudan follows the 23 flights taking British passport holders and NHS staff with UK work permits out of the African country since fighting began.
Nearly 2,200 people had been evacuated as of Monday afternoon but the United Nations has warned the humanitarian situation in Sudan is reaching "breaking point".
The violence spread to other parts of the nation, although on 24 April the two sides agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire to allow aid to arrive and people to leave safely.
A ceasefire is when both sides agree to pause fighting for a specific amount of time.
This has been extended even though over the weekend it was reported that there was more fighting despite the ceasefire.
Originally it was just British passport holders who could board the original military flights from Wadi Saeedna air field near the capital Khartoum which ran until Saturday night.
But on Friday NHS medics in Sudan who have UK work permits were told they could also board flights - a change to the previous rules.
Despite the evacuation it is believed that more than 1,000 British passport holders could remain in the country.
The United Nations is sending its top aid official to Sudan to help co-ordinate welfare operations in the country after warning that the humanitarian situation there is reaching "breaking point".