Women's Six Nations: Red Roses secure grand slam in front of record crowd
England's Red Roses won the Six Nations Grand Slam, after beating France 38-33 at Twickenham on Saturday.
They secured their fifth Six Nations victory in a row in front of a record-breaking crowd for a women's game - 58,498 fans turned up to watch.
This breaks the previous record of 42,579 for the 2022 World Cup final, when England lost to hosts New Zealand at Eden Park.
Winning the Grand Slam means England won every game they played in this year's Six Nations tournament.
It was a big challenge going into the game as France, like England, hadn't lost a game all tournament.
But the Red Roses settled into the game quickly - Abbie Dow scored their first try, and four more ended the first half 33-0.
While France put up a better fight in the second half, they ultimately couldn't quite defeat the Red Roses.
Women's Six Nations final results
- England - 20 points
- France - 19 points
- Wales - 10 points
- Scotland - 5 points
- Italy - 4 points
- Ireland - 0 points
England captain Marlie Packer said after the game: "The whole day has been a pinch-yourself moment. Playing in front of the crowd in the World Cup final was special, but this was a whole other level."
It was England Head Coach Simon Middleton's last game, and he said that he was incredibly proud of his side.
"This game has given me more than I've ever dreamed of. It's been an exceptional day that I will never forget," he said.
"You live for moments like lifting the trophy. They (the team) deserve all the success they get."
What else happened in the last Six Nations matches?
Elsewhere in the tournament, Scotland thrashed Ireland 36-10 to finish in fourth place - the highest they've finished in the Six Nations table since 2017.
Ireland finish without a point.
And Wales scored five tries against Italy, also winning 36-10, to finish in third place overall.
It's Wales' best performance in the Six Nations for 14 years, and they are now ranked the sixth best women's rugby team in the world.