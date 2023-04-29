King Charles's coronation: Tom Cruise latest A-lister to join concert line-up
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is going to be joining an already chock-a-block list of celebs at the concert for King Charles's coronation.
The actor will take part in pre-recorded sketches, alongside adventurer Bear Grylls and Welsh singer Sir Tom Jones, in which the stars will be revealing facts about the King that we don't already know.
There will also be a very special appearance from Winnie the Pooh - which will be reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth sharing tea and marmalade sandwiches with Paddington Bear as part of her platinum jubilee celebrations.
Firework singer Katy Perry was also recently announced, as well as Freya Ridings, who has hits including Lost Without You and Castles.
The concert will take place on Sunday 7 May, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
There will be a crowd of 20,000 members of the public, but don't worry if you've not got a ticket, it will also be broadcast across BBC television and radio.
As well as all the performances, another highlight of the night will be a light show including drone displays, lasers, projections and illuminations.