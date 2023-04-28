Rihanna to star as Smurfette in upcoming movie
- Published
- comments
Rihanna's just announced she's playing Smurfette in the upcoming Smurf movie.
She made the surprise announcement at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, and will also be writing and recording original songs for the film, as well as co-producing it.
"I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day," she said.
The Smurfs movie is due to come out in February 2025.
The singer is currently expecting her second baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna said that "Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me," particularly the fact that she got to record her parts in her pyjamas!
Stupendous Smurf facts
- The Smurfs were first created by a Belgian artist called Peyo in 1958
- Smurfette was the first female Smurf to be introduced to the various TV series and films that have been made about them since
- Smurfs are specifically three apples tall
- The Guinness World Record for the most amount of people dressed as Smurfs is 2762 and was achieved in Lauchringen, Germany at a regional carnival
This isn't Rihanna's first time on the big screen.
She's previously had a voice role in DreamWorks animated feature Home, and she played Bubble in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
Her music's been featured in Hollywood movies too, with the most recent being a song she wrote and performed for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
And Rihanna's not the only singer to have played Smurfette - Katy Perry voiced her in 2011's The Smurfs and Demi Lovato did so in Smurfs: The Lost Village.
Who is Rihanna?
- Her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- She was born in Barbados in 1988
- She shot to fame in 2005 with her first single 'Pon De Replay'
- She's released six albums, her last being 'Anti', which came out in 2016
- In 2017, Rihanna launched her self-named make-up and skincare brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin
- She became the youngest female billionaire ever in 2021