Richard Sharp: BBC chairman to step down after breaking rules
- Published
The chairman of the BBC has resigned following a report looking into events surrounding how he got his job.
The investigation was launched after it was reported that Richard Sharp was involved in helping former Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson to get a loan, something he denied.
It found that he broke the rules by not properly flagging up his relationship with Mr Johnson when he was applying for the job as BBC chairman - which is appointed by the government - and by telling Mr Johnson that he wanted to apply for the job before he made an application.
Mr Sharp claimed he didn't mean to break the rules but said he was resigning to "prioritise the interests of the BBC" and that the issue is a "distraction from the organisation's good work".
Why was Mr Sharp investigated?
Mr Sharp had been under investigation since January, when his role in the arrangement of a £800,000 loan guarantee for Boris Johnson emerged - just weeks before he was appointed as BBC chairman.
Although he wasn't accused of lending any money himself, he attempted to introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then-PM, to a senior member of the staff at Downing Street - Cabinet Secretary Simon Case - and told Mr Johnson of his intentions to do this.
The government's choice for BBC chairman is ultimately decided by the PM, so people wanted to make sure the recruitment was done fairly, and senior lawyer, Adam Heppinstall, was asked to investigate.
What does the BBC Chairman do?
The Chairman of the BBC is the head of the BBC Board, a group of people responsible for supervising what the BBC does, what its plans are and making sure it operates independently.
One of the most important jobs of the chairman is also to lead the process of appointing the BBC's Director-General - the person in charge of running the BBC.
Rules say that appointments as BBC chairman should only be made following "a fair and open competition".
Both Mr Sharp and Mr Johnson claimed that neither of them did anything wrong, however the report found that Mr Sharp broke the rules on two occasions.
First, by talking to Mr Johnson about the BBC job before he applied for it.
And secondly, by not being clear about his relationship with Mr Johnson.
Why is this important?
The BBC as an organisation is supposed to be impartial. That means that it needs to reflect different views on a certain subject and doesn't have an opinion itself, nor should it be led by a political party or political viewpoint.
This is considered particularly important when it comes to the news, telling people what's happening around the world.
However this series of events led to people questioning Mr Sharp's own impartiality because of his relationship with Mr Johnson.
The argument over his position came at a similar time to another big argument about the BBC, surrounding BBC Sport presenter Gary Lineker.
Mr Lineker was taken off Match of The Day over comments he made on social media about government policy, but critics contrasted this with how Mr Sharp was allowed to stay on as chairman while he was being investigated.
What has the reaction been?
Lucy Frazer, secretary of state for Culture, Media and Sport, has written to Richard Sharp, saying she understands and respects his decision.
Downing Street said there had been "an independent process" and that Richard Sharp's decision to step down was "a matter for him and the BBC".
The Labour Party says Mr Sharp's breach of the rules has caused "untold damage" to the reputation of the BBC and that the Prime Minister "should have sacked him weeks ago."
The Liberal Democrat Party agreed with that and also called for a new "independent" appointments process.
The BBC's director general Tim Davie thanked Mr Sharp "for his service to the BBC and the drive and intellect he brought to his time as chairman".