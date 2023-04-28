Royal Mail releases new stamps for King's coronation
King's Charles III's coronation takes place this weekend, and Royal Mail have released a set of four new stamps to mark the big day.
One of the stamps shows the King being crowned in the special chair that has been used for the coronation of kings and queens throughout history in England.
The 700-year-old chair has been used by nearly every English monarch since the thirteenth century.
The scene is printed in purple ink and is set in front of Westminster Abbey, with fireworks appearing above. It also shows a gun salute being fired and crowds watching the ceremony and celebrating at a street party.
Other stamps in the new collection reflect different aspects of the King's life, from his involvement with sustainability and biodiversity, to his celebration of diversity and community and the Commonwealth.
The King has spoken out about his commitment to climate change and the environment, the importance of respecting all faiths, and he is also the current Head of the Commonwealth.
The new collection marks only the third time in history special stamps have been released to mark a coronation, with the previous two occasions being for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Royal Mail is also applying for a special postmark to be stamped on letters in honour of the occasion.
It will read: "Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla 6 May 2023", and will run from 28 April until 10 May 2023.
"Royal Mail is proud to issue this set of commemorative stamps which celebrate the coronation, and some of the causes which His Majesty has championed throughout his many years of public service,"said Simon Thompson who is Royal Mail's chief executive.
"I am delighted that they mark the start of a new reign and a new chapter in our history."
The stamps, which were created by designers Atelier Works, are available to view ahead of their general release at the Postal Museum in London from 28 April as part of an exhibition called The King's Stamp - The Postal Museum.