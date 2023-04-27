Women's Six Nations 2023: England face France in Grand Slam decider
- Published
- comments
It's the final weekend of the Women's Six Nations and it's all set for a nail biting finish!
England and France play each other in a Grand Slam decider, with the winner lifting this year's trophy.
The match at London's Twickenham stadium is also expected to be a world record crowd for the women's game.
If the Red Roses come out on top, it'll be their fifth successive Six Nations title.
What's happening?
England and France are set to play in front of record crowd for a women's match of more than 53,000 at Twickenham Stadium.
Marlie Packer has been passed fit to captain England in Saturday's decider, and will start at open-side flanker despite coming off injured in the win over Ireland earlier in the competition.
However the Red Roses will face stiff opposition, as France - like England - have not lost a single match so far in this year's tournament.
The fixture will also be England coach Simon Middleton's final game after eight years in the job.
During his time in charge, England have reached two World Cup finals, won five Six Nations titles and four Grand Slams.
In the other Saturday fixtures, Wales travel to Parma for their Six Nations finale against Italy.
And Ireland will be hoping to avoid a first Six Nations wooden spoon since 2004 as they take on Scotland in Edinburgh.
Ireland are without a point in four matches and will finish bottom of the table unless they beat Scotland and Italy fail to get a point against Wales.