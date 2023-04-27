New pop-up pool scheme launched to get more school children swimming
A new scheme which aims to teach more children to swim before they leave primary school has been launched.
Backed by swimming stars Adam Peaty, Ellie Simmonds, Anna Hopkin, Michael Gunning and Matt Richards, the programme, launched by Speedo Swim United and Active Black Country, will see temporary pop-up pools introduced in areas with schools where lots of children aren't currently able to swim.
It follows recent statistics which reveal almost 1 in 3 children leave primary school unable to swim in the UK.
The scheme will start in the Black Country which is in the West Midlands. It's one of the worst-affected areas in the country when it comes to the number of children who can swim.
"Inspiring a love for swim at an early age is critical in tackling the statistics attached to swimming attainment in our region, as well as other areas of the UK," said Ian Carey who is the director at Active Black Country.
The programme will run over four months and will see pop-up pools set up at schools in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.
Those behind the scheme hope to provide up to 1,000 pupils with an extra four hours of swimming per week during this time.
Qualified lifeguards, and swimming teachers will work with school pupils and they'll aim teach all children involved to swim at least 25 metres and also how to self-rescue in water.
"Now it's one in three children [who] are leaving school unable to swim or have that skill behind them and now, especially in the West Midlands and Black Country area, 50% of children are leaving school unable to swim," said British swimmer and former Paralympian Ellie Simmonds. She was at the launch event for the new scheme which saw primary school children in Smethwick try out a pop-up pool.
"That statistic is super high but to have this amazing facility here today at an incredible school and to see them all happy and enjoying themselves, that's the thing that you want to see.
"Yes, it's a life skill, yes it's so important for not just physical but mental health, but also the fun as well."
Primary school children and swimming
According to the most recent figures from Sport England, around 70% of children in Year 7 are able to swim at least 25 metres, which is equal to one pool length, when they leave primary school.
It means nearly 1 in 3 children leave school without learning this important skill and with rising energy costs which has led to pool closures across the UK, this number looks likely to go up.
A big reason why fewer children are moving up to secondary school knowing how to swim is because of access. According to Sport England's latest report, children are being offered fewer swimming lessons at school.
Research from Swim England shows that:
- Only 42% of school children in the most deprived areas of the country can swim
- 95% of Black adults and 80% of Black children in England don't swim
- 93% of Asian adults and 78% of Asian children in England don't swim
- More than half a million children from ethnic minority communities have missed out on swimming due to the pandemic
Teachers in 30% of state primary schools told Sport England they offered fewer than 10 swimming lessons for each pupil during the last academic year.
The number of schools which did provide more than 10 swimming seasons for students fell by almost 10% over the same period.
The report also highlights that a child's background can have an impact on their swimming. Those from ethnic minorities are less likely to learn how to swim, as well as children from more deprived areas and less well off families.
"We believe everyone should have access to swimming. Not only for the joy and opportunity it brings but, more importantly, for the lifesaving skill that it is," said Kirsty Saddler who is the VP Global Brand Marketing at Speedo which helped launch the pop-up pool programme.
"This critical programme will see thousands of children water safe within a matter of months."