Sudan evacuation: Children and families arrive in UK
- Published
- comments
A British boy has told the BBC how happy he is to be safely out of Sudan.
Karim, who is 8, was on one of the UK military flights helping British people - including many children and families - out of the African country and back to the UK.
The people on board are trying to get away from violent fighting between two rival armies, who are battling over control of the African country.
The Foreign Office have said 536 people have now been evacuated from Sudan on six UK flights but for Sudanese people, the fighting goes on.
What's Karim's story?
Life has been very hard for people in Sudan since fighting began. Many people have been caught up in the violence, and it has been difficult to get simple things like food and water.
So the government sent military planes and soldiers to Sudan to bring British families out. They flew from Sudan to the island of Cyprus, in the Mediterranean Sea. From there, people were flown to the UK.
One of the children rescued is 8-year-old Karim, and the BBC caught up with him in Cyprus. He told us he was happy to be out of Sudan: "We're safe now because there is no war here at all."
Karim was sheltering in a house in Sudan, and could hear the fighting going on outside.
"We heard lots of gunshots when we were in the house…we also heard explosions," he said.
Karim also described the moment he saw British troops, and knew he was safe.
"I saw men with guns, but they were friendly, because they were on our team. They were from the (UK) military."
What else is being done?
More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered for help.
The UK government says the flights were possible because of a pause in the fighting - a ceasefire - in Sudan.
The military says it will continue to bring people out but the foreign secretary has warned there is no guarantee further evacuation flights will leave Sudan once the ceasefire has ended .
The government says it is also working to provide other routes out Sudan.