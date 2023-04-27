Premier League: Will Arsenal or Manchester City be champions?
Manchester City took control of the title race last night, as they beat leaders Arsenal.
It was hyped up as a Premier League title-race decider, but it was a one-sided match with City beating the Gunners 4-1.
Although Arsenal are still currently top of the table, City are just two points behind and have played two games fewer.
Many people say this all points to City taking home the Premier League title, but what do you think? Could Arsenal pull it back?
Manchester City beat Arsenal
It was a disappointing night for Arsenal at Etihad Stadium.
Haaland set De Bruyne up for the first goal of the night, just eight minutes in.
Arsenal survived a lot of attacks from City, but then John Stones headed in a goal, which was first ruled offside, before VAR allowed it.
De Bruyne came in with another goal, before Arsenal's Holding pulled back a late one.
But the night ended with Haaland's 49th goal for City in the 95th minute.
Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title?
Manchester City are the favourites to win the title and it's now in their hands.
It would be their third title in a row and their fourth in five years.
Man City also still have a chance for a Treble of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
Arsenal are chasing their first Premier League title since 2004.
The Gunners have five games left, and with City having two games over them it's in City's hands: If City win all their games, they'll be champions.
Arsenal also need to win every game, but they also need City to lose or draw several games to have a chance.
So Arsenal need to be on top form, which they haven't for their last few games, and they'll need City to lose points - can it be done? It's difficult but possible.
