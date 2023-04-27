Eurovision 2023: King Charles meets Mae Muller as he officially unveils set
One hundred and sixty million people are expected to watch the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest - and the UK's entry Mae Muller now knows the King and Queen Consort will be in that number!
King Charles III and Camilla met the singer as they turned on the lights in this year's venue in Liverpool to officially unveil the set.
In less than two weeks it will host the grand final world's biggest international song competition, a week after the Coronation.
The King told the UK's hopeful "we'll be watching with great interest, egging you on".
The King and Queen Consort pushed a button to officially light up the arena for the first time.
Despite the Ukrainian act winning last year's competition, the show is being held in Liverpool due to the war in Ukraine.
The venue has been fitted with more than 2,000 lights in pink, blue and yellow - the colours of this year's logo.
The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May, before the final on Saturday 13 May.
Did you know?
The cabling for the lighting, sound and video for Eurovision 2023 could reach eight miles if rolled out!
Mae Muller will be performing her own song called I Wrote a Song.
The 25-year-old is the first female entrant for the UK since 2018, when the artist SuRie competed with Storm and came 24th.
Mae will be hoping to go one step further than Sam Ryder who came second as he represented the UK last year.
With thousands of fans in the arena and millions of people expected to be watching around the world there is bound to be nerves - so we UK Junior Eurovision star Freya to see how she's doing!
What is Eurovision?
The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual international song competition which mainly features a mix of European countries, although a few non-European nations - such as Australia and Israel - can also take part.
Thirty seven countries will be competing this year and for the first time in its history viewers outside Eurovision countries will be able to join in and vote for their favourite acts.
The song contest has become known for its loyal fan base as well as some very flamboyant and sometimes bonkers performances!
It's also helped launch the careers of some famous musicians over the years, including ABBA, Céline Dion and Måneskin.