Researchers reveal the best biscuits for dunking
Do you enjoy dunking a biscuit in a glass of milk or other drink?
If so, you may have discovered that some varieties hold together better than others when dipped!
Now, researchers have carried out an experiment to find out which is the ultimate biscuit for dunking.
They've revealed that Jaffa Cakes came out on top, while plain Digestives were bottom of the pack.
What do YOU think is the best biscuit? Let us know by taking part in the survey below, and if you're favourite one isn't on the list, then let us know what it is in the comments below!
What did researchers find?
For the experiment, researchers dunked 17 of the most popular biscuits into water, which was set at the average temperature of a cup of tea - between 70C and 75C.
They then recorded how long it took each biscuit to break apart, as well as the number of dunks it withstood in that time.
They found that Jaffa Cake lasted for a whopping 116 dunks and three minutes and 16 seconds before breaking.
The result hasn't been without controversy, as it's sparked the debate as to whether the Jaffa Cake should even be included in the survey - as many people think it is a cake rather than a biscuit!
In second place was the Chocolate Leibniz biscuit, which lasted 80 dunks, followed by the Bourbon biscuit in third spot with 78 dunks.
Coming bottom of the pack was the trusty Digestive biscuit, which only lasted 6 dunks and 11.5 seconds before falling apart.
