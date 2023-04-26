King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla awarded gold Blue Peter badges
King Charles III and The Queen Consort Camilla have been given gold Blue Peter badges.
The gold badges - the highest award only given on very special occasions - were awarded to the King and Queen Consort on their visit to the venue of this year's Eurovision Song Contest happening in Liverpool next month.
It comes ahead of the King Charles's coronation which takes place on Saturday 6 May.
The King received the famous gold badge for his environmental work and support for young people provided through the Prince's Trust which he founded.
The Queen Consort was given the award for her work highlighting the importance of literacy and reading from a young age.
King Charles's gold badge comes 21 years after his mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was awarded one during her Golden Jubilee year in 2002.
Other famous faces who've received the top badge include Sir David Attenborough, Sir Mo Farah, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Steven Spielberg, presenter and baker Mary Berry, drummer Nandi Bushell, footballer Marcus Rashford and The Prince and Princess of Wales, who received a gold badge when they visited the Blue Peter studios during the show's 60th anniversary celebrations in 2018.
The King and Queen Consort were also introduced to some inspirational Blue Peter fans who have done some incredible work to earn their badges.
12-year-old Ashar from Birmingham has six Blue Peter badges including silver for making a difference in his community and for his volunteering work with St John's Ambulance.
Eight-year-old Sasha from Liverpool has an impressive eight badges, including a green badge for inspiring others to look after nature and for litter picking around her local park.
The Royals also met Celyn who is nine and from Llanelli in Wales. Celyn has four badges, including the silver badge which she received for her kindness and for wanting to share her love of reading with others. She gives out books in bags to people which includes a hot drink sachet and a message to make them smile.
"It was a real honour to introduce Their Majesties to our Blue Peter fans ahead of the forthcoming Coronation celebrations and for them to hear how they earned their badges," said Ellen Evans who is Blue Peter's editor.
"Blue Peter receives over a thousand letters, pictures, competition entries and comments every week so it was also lovely to show them some of the amazing artwork sent in by our viewers."
Those looking to see The Royals presented with their badges can catch this on next week's Blue Peter Coronation celebration special. It'll be shown at 5pm on Friday 5 May on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.