How assassin bugs use sticky plant resin to help catch a meal
Evidence suggests that humans have used tools for millions of years and now a study reckons that assassin bugs use them too.
Researchers from Macquarie University in Australia say the insects use a sticky substance found on certain types of grass to help catch prey.
So how do these sticky assassins hunt down their food?
Assassin bugs and their sticky success
As part of the study bugs were collected then introduced potential prey, with access to leaves of spinifex grass.
The scientists wanted to test if the bugs used spinifex's sticky resin in hunting for food.
Fernando Soley and Marie Herberstein - who are behind the work - noticed that males, females and freshly hatched bugs all scraped resin off leaves and covered their bodies in it.
Assassin bug facts
- Assassin bugs live for a long time in comparison to other insects - they can live up to two years
- They are born without wings
- They paralyze their victims and use an acid to melt their insides!
Did the sticky resin work for the assassin bugs?
The insects took special care to make sure that their forelegs got a good coating!
Bugs that had access to the resin were 26% more successful at catching prey than those without.
Using the sticky substance resin didn't always guarantee success, but researchers say it appeared to slow down the bug's prey just enough for the assassin bugs to grasp and attack it.